28.5 C
Athens
September 2, 2021
Greek News

Athens Stock market opens with marginal drop

The Athens Stock exchange opened with a slight drop in its opening session on Thursday.

The General Price Index at 11:00, stood at 917.48 points, marking a marginal drop of 0.07%. The value of trade amounted to 4.11 million euros. The Large-cap index decreased by 0.15%, while the Mid-cap increased marginally by 0.02%.

Of the Large-cap stocks, the most significant rise was recorded by the shares of Saranti (+ 1.02%), ELPE (+ 0.99%), and Aegean Airlines (+ 0.74%).

On the contrary, the biggest drop was recorded by the shares of OPAP (-1.14%), Viohalco (-1.08%), and EYDAP (-1.06%).

Of the sub-indices, the largest increase was recorded by the indices of Oil (+ 0.76%) and Telecommunications (+ 0.31%), while the largest losses are recorded by the indices of Travel (-1.01%) and Food (-0.87%).

