September 3, 2021
Greek News

Minister Georgiadis warns of a substantial rise in consumer product costs

The Greek Minister of Development and Investments, Adonis Georgiadis warned of a substantial spike in consumer goods due to global reasons.

“Under the current international circumstances, there will be price increases in many products. They will not be due to any government actions. It is not in our power to control the world economy” said Georgiadis, adding that the government has formed an online service to aid citizens in finding the best prices at e katanalotis. “Before shopping the citizens using this service can be directed to the spot with the best prices. The same basket can be tens of euros cheaper. The state, the government, the ministry of development worked and has given them the tool under the current international circumstances of a price increase to have even tens of euros of savings”.

