22 C
Athens
September 9, 2021
Greek News

Greek supermarket owners pledge to avoid passing on price hikes to consumers

Greece’s largest supermarket-chain owners pledged they would do everything possible in order not to pass on the total cost of the rise in products to the consumers during a teleconference meeting on Thursday with the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis.

According to sources during the teleconference, the minister underlined to the heads of the most important companies of organized retail their social responsibility and the significant profits they made last year during the Covid-19 lockdown. He reminded them that a new stricter network of measures had been enforced in the midst of the pandemic against commodity profiteering as well as cartel practices.

“The government can not impose behaviours in a free market, but it can draw attention to avoid illegal practices by underlining in any way the presence of enhanced control mechanisms,” sources from the Ministry of Development told protothema.gr, after the meeting.

