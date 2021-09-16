30.9 C
Athens
September 17, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Δ. Λιάκος : Ανεπαρκείς οι προτάσεις της…

EUMED9 – Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη – Πλένκοβιτς: Κοινός…

EUMED 9 – Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με τον…

Στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο η οικογένεια Αντετοκούνμπο –…

SAZKA Entertainment: Ο λόρδος Sebastian Coe νέο…

Τα ενεργειακά δεινά της Ευρώπης πλήττουν τη…

Ισπανία: Συμφωνία για αύξηση του κατώτατου μισθού

Η Ευρώπη ρίχνεται στην μάχη των ημιαγωγών

ΝΟΤΑΜ – Παράταση για πτήσεις εξωτερικού έως…

ΟΠΕΚΑ-ΛΑΕ – Διπλασιάζονται οι διανυκτευρεύσεις στη Βόρεια…

Image default
Greek News

New online Tax Office portal to provide Greek taxpayers with plenty more services

Taxisnet.gr, Greece’s tax platform that has been providing online services for taxpayers until now is being replaced by myaade.gov.gr, a more user-friendly portal and offering a range of services to citizens.

Myaade.gov.gr offers digital appointment scheduling and online completion of a variety of public administration-related procedures (250), without the need for in-person meetings at the local tax offices. The new platform includes all the services that were previously available in taxisnet, but also a series of new services, such as the electronic settlement of debts, etc.

Taxpayers will be able to digitally submit their claims and then monitor their progress until the process is completed.

Through the renewed digital environment of the portal, taxpayers can:

  • have access to all the digital applications of AADE (regulations, real estate, and vehicle taxation, myDATA e-books, etc.), quickly finding the service they are interested in
  • manage their account and contact details, to change details of their business
  • have a snapshot of their debts, payments, and repayments and pay or settle their debts
  • obtain VAT and key number
  • submit their requests digitally to the competent service of AADE (beta stage)
  • make digital appointments (coming soon) with an employee of the competent service of AADE (pilot operation).

Σχετικα αρθρα

Working hours needed to escape poverty at minimum wage for families (infographic)

admin

An iPhone for (Almost) Every Wallet (infographic)

admin

Apple’s Incredible 21st Century Growth (infographic)

admin

Cars Increasingly Ready for Autonomous Driving (infographic)

admin

49% of Greek Electricity Distribution Network Operator majority stake bought out by Australian company for record €2.1 bln

admin

Natural gas price up by 91%, as inflation rose in past month by 1.9%

admin

Greek supermarket owners pledge to avoid passing on price hikes to consumers

admin

Where Money Goes Mobile (infographic)

admin

North America and Europe Lead Bitcoin ATM Charge (infographic)

admin

Measures to counter energy price hikes to be taken, says Development Minister Georgiadis

admin

Minister Georgiadis warns of a substantial rise in consumer product costs

admin

Athens Stock market opens with marginal drop

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign