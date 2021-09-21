27 C
Athens
September 21, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σουδάν – Απόπειρα πραξικοπήματος – Οι ένοπλες…

Στα εγκαίνια του «Τουρκικού Κέντρου» ο Ελπιδοφόρος…

Ταλιμπάν – Ανακοίνωσαν τα υπόλοιπα μέλη της…

Εκλογές στη Ρωσία: Ο αυταρχικός ηγέτης Ραμζάν…

Καραγιάννης για ΒΟΑΚ: Οι Κρητικοί τόσα χρόνια άκουγαν…

Γεωργιάδης για ακρίβεια: Να μην φοβάται ο…

Epsilon Net: Αύξηση +111% στον κύκλο εργασιών…

Η ΕΕ δεν κάνει αρκετά για να…

Daily Telegraph – Οι 10 «παράδεισοι» που…

Τουρκία: Θα υποστηρίξουμε μέχρι τέλους κάθε σημείο…

Image default
Greek News

How Much Do Countries Spend on Education? (infographic)

When it comes to education, there are not only big differences in attainment levels across the world but also the amount of a country’s resources that are spent on investment in the sector. According to the OECD’s latest report, Norway is one of the countries which spends the largest share of its GDP on education, at 6.7 percent when also accounting for the tertiary sector. At the other end of the scale of analyzed countries, Russia spends just 3.4 percent.

As noted in the OECD’s report: “The willingness of policymakers to expand access to educational opportunities and to provide high-quality education can translate into higher costs per student and must be balanced against other demands on public expenditure and the overall tax burden. As a result, the question of whether the resources devoted to education yield adequate returns features prominently in public debate. Although it is difficult to assess the optimal resources needed to prepare each student for life and work in modern societies, international comparisons of spending on educational institutions per student can provide useful reference points”.

source statista

Infographic: How Much Do Countries Spend on Education? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

How Long Does Apple Support Older iPhone Models? (infographic)

admin

Chinese billionaire loses an astonishing $27 billion

admin

Working hours needed to escape poverty at minimum wage for families (infographic)

admin

New online Tax Office portal to provide Greek taxpayers with plenty more services

admin

An iPhone for (Almost) Every Wallet (infographic)

admin

Apple’s Incredible 21st Century Growth (infographic)

admin

Cars Increasingly Ready for Autonomous Driving (infographic)

admin

49% of Greek Electricity Distribution Network Operator majority stake bought out by Australian company for record €2.1 bln

admin

Natural gas price up by 91%, as inflation rose in past month by 1.9%

admin

Greek supermarket owners pledge to avoid passing on price hikes to consumers

admin

Where Money Goes Mobile (infographic)

admin

North America and Europe Lead Bitcoin ATM Charge (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign