16.6 C
Athens
September 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ευρωζώνη: Το κόστος παραγωγής «σκαρφαλώνει» με τον…

Βρετανία- Γερμανία: Ποια AUKUS; Το μεγάλο «αγκάθι»…

ΕΥ: Έσοδα ύψους $40 δισ. παγκοσμίως για…

Με την Μέρκελ η ΕΕ χάνει μία…

Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας αποχαιρετά την Άνγκελα Μέρκελ

Οδηγούς φορτηγών ψάχνει η Βρετανία, φόβοι για…

ΝΔ κατά Σπίρτζη για την γυναικοκτονία στη…

FED:Το τέλος του έξυπνου χρήματος πλησιάζει…

Νορβηγία: Η πρώτη μεγάλη οικονομία που αυξάνει…

Chinese Foreign Investment in Coal Power (infographic)

Image default
Greek News

Chinese Foreign Investment in Coal Power (infographic)

The United Nations General Assembly taking place in New York this week is running under the theme “Building resilience through hope – to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations”. Pertaining to the ‘needs of the planet’ element, Xi Jinping has announced that China will not build more new coal power plants abroad in a move that could prove key in reducing global emissions.

Speaking in his address, Xi said: “China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad”. Further details have not yet emerged but would potentially lead to the country ceasing its investment in foreign coal power plant projects as previously implemented largely under the banner of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

As this infographic using Global Energy Monitor data shows, China has been especially active in Indonesia where $15,671m worth of coal power projects have been financed, equating to total plant capacity of 9,724 megawatts. Investment hasn’t been limited to developing economies however, with the UK’s Drax Coal Power Plant receiving $36m in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in 2015, as well as the $200m refinancing of the United States’ Sandy Creek power plant in 2013.

statista

Infographic: Chinese Foreign Investment in Coal Power | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Investment frenzy in Greece – 10 billion-euro deals closed from the start of 2021

admin

How Much Do Countries Spend on Education? (infographic)

admin

How Long Does Apple Support Older iPhone Models? (infographic)

admin

Chinese billionaire loses an astonishing $27 billion

admin

Working hours needed to escape poverty at minimum wage for families (infographic)

admin

New online Tax Office portal to provide Greek taxpayers with plenty more services

admin

An iPhone for (Almost) Every Wallet (infographic)

admin

Apple’s Incredible 21st Century Growth (infographic)

admin

Cars Increasingly Ready for Autonomous Driving (infographic)

admin

49% of Greek Electricity Distribution Network Operator majority stake bought out by Australian company for record €2.1 bln

admin

Natural gas price up by 91%, as inflation rose in past month by 1.9%

admin

Greek supermarket owners pledge to avoid passing on price hikes to consumers

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign