Κανονικά το συμβούλιο ΕΕ-ΗΠΑ για εμπόριο και τεχνολογία παρά την κρίση με τα υποβρύχια

Next week @vestager and I will attend the first ever 🇪🇺🇺🇸 EU-U.S. Trade Technology Council in #Pittsburgh with @SecBlinken, @SecRaimondo & @AmbassadorTai.

Strategic alliances are about shaping common approaches and also overcoming difficulties. #TTC https://t.co/U3LOvsvwd5

— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) September 23, 2021