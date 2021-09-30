22.4 C
Athens
September 30, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μνημόνιο συνεργασίας Ελλάδας -Σλοβακίας στον τομέα του…

Εκλογές ΚΙΝΑΛ: Διαψεύδει το ΚΙΔΗΣΟ ανάμειξη του…

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

Κόσοβο – Συμφωνία με την Σερβία μετά…

Κοροναϊός – Μόλις το 2% του πληθυσμού…

Σάρα Έβεραρντ – Ισόβια στον αστυνομικό που…

ΟΤΕ: Ολοκληρώθηκε η πώληση της Telekom Romania…

Marks & Spencer: Ανανεώνει τα καταστήματά της…

Με κέρδη ολοκληρώνεται ο Σεπτέμβριος για τη…

ΕΛΠΕ: Εγκρίθηκε η απόσχιση για διύλιση, εφοδιασμό…

Image default
Greek News

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released its 2021 Global Innovation Index. It evaluated innovation levels across 130 economies focusing on a long list of criteria such as human capital, institutions, technology and creative output as well as market and business sophistication, among others. The 2021 index has found that innovation is still blossoming in some sectors despite the global economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic, especially in industries to do with public health and the environment.

Switzerland topped the rankings with a score of 65.5 out of 100, the eleventh time it has been named the world leader in innovation. Sweden comes second while the United States rounds off the top three.

One of the biggest winners of the ranking was South Korea, which climbed up from rank 10 in 2020 to rank 5 in 2021. China is now the world’s 12th most innovative nation, up from rank 14 in 2020 and 2019 and rank 17 in 2018. China was also named the most innovative upper middle-income country ahead of Bulgaria (overall rank 35), while Vietnam (overall rank 44) came first for lower middle-income countries, followed by India (overall rank 46).

source statista

Infographic: The World's Most Innovative Countries | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

UniCredit revises Greek GDP growth to 8% for 2021

admin

Where Living Is the Most Expensive (INFOGRAPHIC)

admin

Investment frenzy in Greece – 10 billion-euro deals closed from the start of 2021

admin

Fitch: Greece to see fastest annual GDP growth in 40 years

admin

Chinese Foreign Investment in Coal Power (infographic)

admin

How Much Do Countries Spend on Education? (infographic)

admin

How Long Does Apple Support Older iPhone Models? (infographic)

admin

Chinese billionaire loses an astonishing $27 billion

admin

Working hours needed to escape poverty at minimum wage for families (infographic)

admin

New online Tax Office portal to provide Greek taxpayers with plenty more services

admin

An iPhone for (Almost) Every Wallet (infographic)

admin

Apple’s Incredible 21st Century Growth (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign