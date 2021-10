Αφγανιστάν: Οι Ταλιμπάν διέλυσαν βίαια διαδήλωση υπέρ των γυναικών στην Καμπούλ

The #Taliban used violences against women protesters and journalists once again today in #Kabul. They smashed women’s smart phones and journalists cameras.

Women want their basic rights, Educations & work.

This may be the last attempt of women to achieve their rights in #AFG. pic.twitter.com/lPpecunVvG

— Abdul Farid Ahmad (@FaridAhmad1919) September 30, 2021