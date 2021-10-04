23.4 C
Athens
October 4, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΔΙΜΕΑ: Πρόστιμα 34.300 ευρώ σε καταστήματα υγειονομικού…

Delta Air Lines – Eνώνει την Αθήνα…

ΝΔ: «47 χρόνια μετά είμαστε έτοιμοι να…

ΥΠΕΡΓ: Με αυξημένο προϋπολογισμό 90,1 εκατ. ευρώ…

Stournaras: Strong recovery is forecast for the…

Κοροναϊός – Το Βέλγιο παραγγέλνει εμβόλια –…

Pandora Papers – «Ουδέν σχόλιον» από την…

Κοροναϊός – Η Νέα Ζηλανδία εγκαταλείπει την…

Το Βέλγιο παραγγέλνει εμβόλια για τον κορωνοϊό…

Κυπριακή προεδρία για Pandora Papers: «Ουδέν μεμπτό…

Image default
Greek News

Stournaras: Strong recovery is forecast for the Greek economy in the coming quarters

 

The milder than expected recession in the first quarter of 2021 and the incoming data for the second quarter make us even more optimistic compared to previous forecasts, underlines Bank of Greece’s CEO Giannis Stournaras in an interview with Global Finance Magazine and Tiziana Barghini.

He also stressed that “the interim measures should be extended for as long as necessary in order to avoid the consequences of their abrupt withdrawal. However, there is no room for easing the longer-term targets for primary surpluses”.

See Also:

Christian families in Syria torn apart by Turkey’s attacks

Σχετικα αρθρα

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

admin

UniCredit revises Greek GDP growth to 8% for 2021

admin

Where Living Is the Most Expensive (INFOGRAPHIC)

admin

Investment frenzy in Greece – 10 billion-euro deals closed from the start of 2021

admin

Fitch: Greece to see fastest annual GDP growth in 40 years

admin

Chinese Foreign Investment in Coal Power (infographic)

admin

How Much Do Countries Spend on Education? (infographic)

admin

How Long Does Apple Support Older iPhone Models? (infographic)

admin

Chinese billionaire loses an astonishing $27 billion

admin

Working hours needed to escape poverty at minimum wage for families (infographic)

admin

New online Tax Office portal to provide Greek taxpayers with plenty more services

admin

An iPhone for (Almost) Every Wallet (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign