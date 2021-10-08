Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε Τζαμί Σιιτών στο Κουντούζ του Αφγανιστάν, την ώρα της προσευχής της Παρασκευής.
Υπάρχουν αναφορές από διεθνή πρακτορεία για πάνω από 100 νεκρούς
A Shi’a mosque in #Kunduz #Afghanistan targeted today by a Terrorist bombing during Friday prayers #EndSectarianViolence #ShiaKillings #shia https://t.co/WQV5j3dNEF
— ⚫Henna Rai⚫🇵🇸🇮🇳🇾🇪🇦🇫🤲🏽💔 (@henna_rai) October 8, 2021
Kunduz, Afghanistan 🇦🇫!! Blast inside the mosque.. many innocent people have died!! May the curse of all the people be on the perpetrators and their masters!!!💥👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrC61L5TKL
— waheed (@Waheed0819) October 8, 2021
Περισσότερα σε λίγο…
