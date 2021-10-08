Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε Τζαμί Σιιτών στο Κουντούζ του Αφγανιστάν, την ώρα της προσευχής της Παρασκευής.

Υπάρχουν αναφορές από διεθνή πρακτορεία για πάνω από 100 νεκρούς

Kunduz, Afghanistan 🇦🇫!! Blast inside the mosque.. many innocent people have died!! May the curse of all the people be on the perpetrators and their masters!!!💥👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrC61L5TKL

— waheed (@Waheed0819) October 8, 2021