Αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη στο Σαν Ντιέγκο στις ΗΠΑ. Οι επίσημες Αρχές έχουν ενημερώσει τους πολίτες να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή στη Ν. Magnolia Avenue. Σύμφωνα με ό, τι έχει γίνει γνωστό μέχρι τώρα, ένα μικρό αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε σε σπίτια, ενώ υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς.

Δείτε βίντεο

Όπως μπορείτε να δείτε και στα παρακάτω βίντεο, μετά από την πτώση του αεροπλάνου κτίρια έπιασαν φωτιά, με τις πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις να έχουν φτάσει στο σημείο. Σύμφωνα με τον Τζον Γκάρλοου, αρχηγό της Πυροσβεστικής που μίλησε στο ABC News υπάρχουν δύο θύματα, τα οποία πιστεύεται ότι είναι από σπίτι που έπιασε φωτιά.

Η πτώση του αεροπλάνου έχει γίνει κοντά στο Λύκειο του Σαν Ντιέγκο.

-