Αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη στο Σαν Ντιέγκο στις ΗΠΑ. Οι επίσημες Αρχές έχουν ενημερώσει τους πολίτες να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή στη Ν. Magnolia Avenue. Σύμφωνα με ό, τι έχει γίνει γνωστό μέχρι τώρα, ένα μικρό αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε σε σπίτια, ενώ υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς.

If you live in @CityofSantee, please avoid the area near the 9900 block of N. Magnolia Avenue. @SanteeFire @SDSOSantee and other first responders are at the scene of a plane crash. This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/mHepnIuhBX — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 11, 2021

Δείτε βίντεο

Όπως μπορείτε να δείτε και στα παρακάτω βίντεο, μετά από την πτώση του αεροπλάνου κτίρια έπιασαν φωτιά, με τις πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις να έχουν φτάσει στο σημείο. Σύμφωνα με τον Τζον Γκάρλοου, αρχηγό της Πυροσβεστικής που μίλησε στο ABC News υπάρχουν δύο θύματα, τα οποία πιστεύεται ότι είναι από σπίτι που έπιασε φωτιά.

Η πτώση του αεροπλάνου έχει γίνει κοντά στο Λύκειο του Σαν Ντιέγκο.

Aerial video of the scene where a plane went down just outside of San Diego, CA. 📷: ABC 10 pic.twitter.com/0OcK4phcUJ — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 11, 2021

Plane Crashed in Santee California just North East of San Diego. pic.twitter.com/tDnOQEEoVB — Eddie McHackski Ⓜ️ (@EdBigCon) October 11, 2021

According to the local TV station, the first reports of the incident came in around 12:15 pm local time, & officials were diverting traffic around Mast Blvd and Magnolia Avenue

A small plane has crashed into a suburban #SanDiego County neighborhood#Sputnik #BreakingNews #Santee pic.twitter.com/hQdhoMMYfU — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) October 11, 2021

