October 19, 2021
Greek News

Greece sold the most (36.% rise) cars in the EU in the first 9-month-period

New car sales in the European Union in the first 9 months have so far managed to maintain the positive sign, but it seems that things will be quite difficult in the next three months as most car manufacturers announced a reduction in production due to the lack of semiconductors.

Greece, however, in the 9 months achieved a record performance with an increase of 36.2% in car sales putting the country at the top of the whole EU, as car dealers sold 81,758 vehicles against 60,046 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Croatia came in second with an increase of 31.5%, followed by Estonia with a rise of 30.1%. The top five list is completed by Italy with an increase of 20.6% and Ireland with 19.1%.

The average rise in the European Union in the 9 months amounted to 6.6%.

