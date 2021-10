Φώφη Γεννηματά: Το πανελλήνιο και ο πολιτικός κόσμος υποκλίνονται στη γενναιότητα και την αξιοπρέπειά της

I offer condolences to the family, friends, loved ones and former colleagues of KINAL President Fofi Gennimata. Fofi was a longtime friend of @USEmbassyAthens and someone who always impressed me with her intelligence, dignity and political insight. May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/s0lZKPC2Yl

— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) October 25, 2021