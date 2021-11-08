Thessaloniki shopkeepers deny entry to customers from Bulgaria, Romania and Northern Macedonia due to fake Covid certificates

Shopkeepers in Thessaloniki are refusing to serve tourists from Bulgaria, Romania and Northern Macedonia, as the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce (ESTH) sent a letter to the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis.

The shopkeepers refused entry to tourists from the aforementioned countries who visited the city at the weekend when the new protection measures against covid-19 began because the certificates issued in their countries did not appear in the Greek certification system.

The Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce (ESTH) in a letter sent to the Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, the Minister of Citizen Protection, Panagiotis Theodorikakos, and the President of EODY, Theoklis Zaoutis called for clarification on whether the system had been revised to deny Covid-19 cetrificates from those countries.

The letter asks for the competent Ministries to indicate what should be done in this case, as according to media reports there are many fake certificates from the specific countries, but added that not all were false papers. “We ask for your immediate answer because these are difficult times we are going through and we do not have the luxury of turning down a single customer “, underlines the Chamber of Commerce.