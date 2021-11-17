14.3 C
Athens
November 17, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Greece: Unemployment dropped to 13% in September

Κορωνοϊός: Πιέζονται τα νοσοκομεία της Ιρλανδίας την…

Κικίλιας: Ο τουρισμός πεδίο συνεργασίας Ελλάδας –…

Evergrande: Ο πρόεδρός της πουλάει ακίνητα και…

Μενδώνη: «Πρώτη φορά Έλληνας πρωθυπουργός πήρε πάνω…

Παρέμβαση Ερντογάν για τα επιτόκια- Σε νέο…

Παρέμβαση Ερντογάν για χαμηλότερα επιτόκια- Σε νέο…

Σταϊκούρας: Θα έρθει και νέα στήριξη στα…

Γεροβασίλη κατά ΝΔ για πανδημία: Ζούμε τον…

O Χάρης Μιχαήλ νέος CEO της MHV…

Image default
Greek News

Greece: Unemployment dropped to 13% in September

The unemployment rate in the country decreased to 13% in September this year, from 16.5% in September 2020 and 13.9% in August 2021.

According to the ELSTAT labor force survey, the unemployed amounted to 609,501 people, a decrease of 169,335 people compared to September 2020 (21.7%) and by 45,571 people compared to August 2021 (7%).

For women, the unemployment rate was 16.9% from 20.3% in September last year and for men to 9.8% from 13.4%.

In large age groups, in the 15-24 age group, unemployment stood at 28% from 29.5% in September 2020 and in the 25-74 age group at 12.2% from 15.7%.

See Also:

How NASA’s Curiosity rover is making Mars safer for astronauts

The employees amounted to 4,081,787 people, recording an increase of 140,839 people compared to September 2020 (3.6%) and 8,177 people compared to August 2021 (0.2%).

The number of people not included in the workforce or “people outside the workforce”, ie people who are not working or looking for work, amounted to 3,164,361 people, a decrease of 4,147 people compared to September 2020 (0.1% ) and an increase of 34,792 people compared to August 2021 (1.1%).

Σχετικα αρθρα

Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna are making $ 65,000 a minute from their Covid-19 vaccines

admin

The Germans “froze” the certification process of Nord Stream 2 – 12% increase in gas prices

admin

Turkish Lira sets new record low dropping 1.3%

admin

Greeks vs. Chinese – Who is winning in the ‘battle’ of ship ownership?

admin

Turkish Lira: New negative record – Reaches “10 to $1” due to Inflation

admin

EU Commission: Impressive forecast for growth in Greece raises the bar to 7.1% of GDP in 2021

admin

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Pfizer’s Revenue Guidance (infographic)

admin

Lira’s slump leaves Turks searching for hard-to-find medicines

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Forbes economic growth in Greece could exceed 6.1% in 2021

admin

Thessaloniki shopkeepers deny entry to customers from Bulgaria, Romania and Northern Macedonia due to fake Covid certificates

admin

U.S Embassy in Greece – Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW)

admin

Bank of America revises Greek economy growth to 8.6% from 5.6%

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign