Greece: Unemployment dropped to 13% in September

The unemployment rate in the country decreased to 13% in September this year, from 16.5% in September 2020 and 13.9% in August 2021.

According to the ELSTAT labor force survey, the unemployed amounted to 609,501 people, a decrease of 169,335 people compared to September 2020 (21.7%) and by 45,571 people compared to August 2021 (7%).

For women, the unemployment rate was 16.9% from 20.3% in September last year and for men to 9.8% from 13.4%.

In large age groups, in the 15-24 age group, unemployment stood at 28% from 29.5% in September 2020 and in the 25-74 age group at 12.2% from 15.7%.

The employees amounted to 4,081,787 people, recording an increase of 140,839 people compared to September 2020 (3.6%) and 8,177 people compared to August 2021 (0.2%).

The number of people not included in the workforce or “people outside the workforce”, ie people who are not working or looking for work, amounted to 3,164,361 people, a decrease of 4,147 people compared to September 2020 (0.1% ) and an increase of 34,792 people compared to August 2021 (1.1%).