18.7 C
Athens
November 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Θεοδωρικάκος: Σε ποσοστό 80% οι αστυνομικοί έχουν…

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new…

Οικονόμου: Η έμμεση πίεση στους ανεμβολίαστους φέρνει…

Θεοδωρικάκος: Το 80% των αστυνομικών έχουν εμβολιαστεί…

Βρετανία: Πληθωρισμό κόστους-ρεκόρ «δείχνει» ο PMI

Χ.Σταϊκούρας:Ο προϋπολογισμός είναι απολύτως ρεαλιστικός

Η γνώμη του γραφείου Προϋπολογισμου της Βουλης…

ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Στα 14,6 δισ. ευρώ ο τζίρος…

Ευρωζώνη: Ξεπέρασε τις προσδοκίες η επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα

ΧΑ: Διευκρινίσεις για το άλμα στη μετοχή…

Image default
Greek News

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new record low

The Turkish lira fell 3% to a new low on Tuesday, hitting 11.88 against the US dollar, according to -.

This is the 11th low-level record in as many sessions, following statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he defended the recent sharp cuts in interest rates and promised to win the “economic war of independence”.
Turkey has long since moved away from the “old” policy that we should rely on high borrowing costs and a strong currency to slow inflation and instead has chosen to prioritise large investments, exports, and strong job creation”, Erdogan said on Monday.

also read

Ten Athenian coffee shops for great take-away coffee

Australian army forcibly removing Covid-19 infected residents to quarantine camps

Σχετικα αρθρα

Jeff Bezos’ Little Helpers (infographic)

admin

Greeks lead the global race in ship ownership with 17%

admin

Turkish Lira falls to new record low

admin

PM Mitsotakis in London invites investors to Greece: “We have low taxes and less red tape”

admin

Greece: Unemployment dropped to 13% in September

admin

Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna are making $ 65,000 a minute from their Covid-19 vaccines

admin

The Germans “froze” the certification process of Nord Stream 2 – 12% increase in gas prices

admin

Turkish Lira sets new record low dropping 1.3%

admin

Greeks vs. Chinese – Who is winning in the ‘battle’ of ship ownership?

admin

Turkish Lira: New negative record – Reaches “10 to $1” due to Inflation

admin

EU Commission: Impressive forecast for growth in Greece raises the bar to 7.1% of GDP in 2021

admin

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Pfizer’s Revenue Guidance (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign