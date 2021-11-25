13.7 C
Greek News

Teleworking during Covid pandemic boosted productivity, survey shows

According to new research from PwC Future of Work and Skills, during the pandemic, many companies managed to raise productivity and efficiency in their employees. However, in terms of work culture and leadership issues, there are parameters that act as a deterrent to the creation of strong human resources strategies. The research is based on a sample of 4000 heads of companies and human resources departments from 26 countries and regions and 28 industries.

Teleworking and hybrid work have led to short-term productivity growth in most workplaces. 57% of respondents report that their business has performed better than their performance and productivity goals in the last 12 months, compared to just 4% who report that their company has performed significantly worse over the same period.

