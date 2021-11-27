Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

Ten Greek shipowners are on this year’s Lloyd’s List with the 100 personalities who play an important role in global shipping for 2021, two fewer compared to 2020.

Maria Angelikoussis – Angelicoussis Shipping Group) – occupies the ninth place, being the leading Greek shipowner in Lloyd’s list.

In 12th place on the list is George Prokopiou of Dynacom / Dynagas / Seatraders. (13th in 2020)

The 18th place is occupied by Aggeliki Frangou of the Navios Group. (25th in 2020)

In 22nd place is Theodoros Veniamis, president of the Hellenic Shipowners Association and owner of Golden Union (38th place in 2020).

In 32nd place Petros Pappas of the largest company with dry cargo ships Star Bulk (37th place in 2020)

In 34th Georgios Oikonomou of TMS Group (24th place in 2020)

In 41st Peter Libanos GasLog / DryLog (35th place in 2020)

Costamare’s Kostis Konstantakopoulos is 43rd (60th in 2020)

Evangelos Marinakis Capital Group is 47th. (59th in 2020)

At number 81 on the list is Diana Shipping Semiramis Paliou, President Helmepa.

In addition, in 89th place is the Cypriot businesswoman Despina Theodosiou, President of WISTA International.

In first place are Robert Uggla of AP Moller Holding and Søren Skou of AP Moller Maersk.

In second place is the Aponde family and in third place is the EU for its efforts to reduce gas emissions led by Ursula van de Liner

In the 51st place of the list are the names of Daniel Zang of Ali Baba and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.