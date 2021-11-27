16.8 C
Athens
November 27, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100…

Μετάλλαξη Omicron: Η επίσημη οδηγία για όσους…

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης συζήτησε με νέους επαγγελματίες…

Γεραπετρίτης: Οι τρεις άξονες στην αντιμετώπιση του…

Το «γινάτι» του Ερντογάν με τα επιτόκια…

Γεραπετρίτης για μεταναστευτικό: Δεν γίνεται καμία επαναπροώθηση

Βαρβιτσιώτης στην «El Pais»: Δεν μας χαροποιεί…

Ερντογάν: Οικονομικό σαμποτάζ και επιθέσεις από «βαρόνους…

Τσίπρας στην Κεντρική Ένωση Επιμελητηρίων Ελλάδας: Άμεσα…

H Εθνική Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία αλλάζει: Νέοι σταθμοί…

Image default
Greek News

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

Ten Greek shipowners are on this year’s Lloyd’s List with the 100 personalities who play an important role in global shipping for 2021, two fewer compared to 2020.

Maria Angelikoussis – Angelicoussis Shipping Group) – occupies the ninth place, being the leading Greek shipowner in Lloyd’s list.

In 12th place on the list is George Prokopiou of Dynacom / Dynagas / Seatraders. (13th in 2020)

The 18th place is occupied by Aggeliki Frangou of the Navios Group. (25th in 2020)

In 22nd place is Theodoros Veniamis, president of the Hellenic Shipowners Association and owner of Golden Union (38th place in 2020).

In 32nd place Petros Pappas of the largest company with dry cargo ships Star Bulk (37th place in 2020)

In 34th Georgios Oikonomou of TMS Group (24th place in 2020)

In 41st Peter Libanos GasLog / DryLog (35th place in 2020)

Costamare’s Kostis Konstantakopoulos is 43rd (60th in 2020)

Evangelos Marinakis Capital Group is 47th. (59th in 2020)

At number 81 on the list is Diana Shipping Semiramis Paliou, President Helmepa.

In addition, in 89th place is the Cypriot businesswoman Despina Theodosiou, President of WISTA International.

In first place are Robert Uggla of AP Moller Holding and Søren Skou of AP Moller Maersk.

In second place is the Aponde family and in third place is the EU for its efforts to reduce gas emissions led by Ursula van de Liner

In the 51st place of the list are the names of Daniel Zang of Ali Baba and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Covid Put a Dent in the Unstoppable Rise of Black Friday (infographic)

admin

Teleworking during Covid pandemic boosted productivity, survey shows

admin

Apple blocks sale of iPhones in Turkey, as the Lira continues its slide

admin

20-Year Returns: Monster Eats Apple for Breakfast (infographic)

admin

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new record low

admin

Jeff Bezos’ Little Helpers (infographic)

admin

Greeks lead the global race in ship ownership with 17%

admin

Turkish Lira falls to new record low

admin

PM Mitsotakis in London invites investors to Greece: “We have low taxes and less red tape”

admin

Greece: Unemployment dropped to 13% in September

admin

Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna are making $ 65,000 a minute from their Covid-19 vaccines

admin

The Germans “froze” the certification process of Nord Stream 2 – 12% increase in gas prices

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign