Γερμανία: Στο 5,2% ο πληθωρισμός- Το υψηλότερο επίπεδο από το 1992

epa02215772 Supermarket cashier Barbara Emmely (C back) sits at a check-out counter of a Kaiser’s supermarket chain shop for the first time since two years after she returned to her job in Berlin, Germany, on 22 June 2010. Following a labour dispute the German Federal Labour Court had ruled the employer of Emmely to re-hire her after she was fired in 2008 over encashing two abandoned bottle deposit coupons worth 1.3 Euros. EPA/SOEREN STACHE