18.2 C
Athens
December 6, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

The Greek economy records an impressive growth…

Πάνω από 17.000 κρούσματα στην Ιταλία το…

Οικονόμου: 59.864 ραντεβού για εμβολιασμό πρώτης δόσης…

ΟΔΔΗΧ: Πρόσκληση για ανταλλαγή ομολόγων του PSI

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Πόσο ανέβασε τις ευρωπαϊκές τιμές…

Νέα χαρτονομίσματα σχεδιάζει η ΕΚΤ για το…

Χρ. Σταϊκούρας: Επιβεβαιώνεται η ισχυρή ανάπτυξη της…

Ισλανδία: Έχει το καλύτερο συνταξιοδοτικό σύστημα στον…

Το 20% της startup Optechain απέκτησε η…

Ευρωπαϊκή Πίστη: Προσφορά 23 υποτροφιών στο ΕΚΠΑ…

Image default
Greek News

The Greek economy records an impressive growth rate of 13.4% in the third quarter, ELSTAT says

The Greek economy was galloping at a growth rate of 13.4% in the third quarter of the year, as announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Based on the available seasonally adjusted data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of volume, in the 3rd quarter of 2021 showed an increase of 2.7%, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021, while compared to last year’s 3rd quarter of 2020 showed an increase of 13.4%.

Meanwhile, growth is revised even higher for the second quarter of 2021, to 16.6% instead of 16.2% that was announced on September 7. Respectively, for the first three months, the estimate changes, and instead of a recession of 2.3%, ELSTAT announced a smaller recession of 1.9%.

According to the data so far, the growth in the first 3 quarters is 9.4%, and therefore in order for the 6.9% annual growth forecast to fail for this year by the state budget, a recession of 0.6% would need to be recorded in the 4th quarter.

However, what appears is even greater growth and not a recession for the fourth quarter of 2021, a development that is expected to lead to an annual growth rate much higher than 7%.

also read

Pope Francis stumbles while boarding airplane departing Athens

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Amazon: Greece in the club of technologically important markets with the new investment

admin

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

admin

Construction of the longest highway in Europe is underway in Crete

admin

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

admin

Covid Put a Dent in the Unstoppable Rise of Black Friday (infographic)

admin

Teleworking during Covid pandemic boosted productivity, survey shows

admin

Apple blocks sale of iPhones in Turkey, as the Lira continues its slide

admin

20-Year Returns: Monster Eats Apple for Breakfast (infographic)

admin

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new record low

admin

Jeff Bezos’ Little Helpers (infographic)

admin

Greeks lead the global race in ship ownership with 17%

admin

Turkish Lira falls to new record low

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign