13.8 C
Athens
December 8, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μητσοτάκης σε Πούτιν: Υπάρχουν περιθώρια βελτίωσης των…

Greece set to pay its final debt…

Άνγκελα Μέρκελ: Τα σχέδια για το μέλλον…

Εκλογές ΚΙΝΑΛ – Χρηστίδης: «Δεν είμαι κομματάρχης…

Κομισιόν: Πράσινο φως στην εξαγορά της MetLife…

Λύση για τα εταιρικά δίκτυα ευρείας περιοχής…

ΑΑΔΕ: Απλοποιείται η έκδοση ΑΦΜ για πολυκατοικίες

Κερδίζει έδαφος το ηλεκτρονικό εμπόριο – Ποια…

Σε εξέλιξη η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με τον…

Πλεύρης: Προσβάλλουν τους γιατρούς οι αναφορές ότι…

Image default
Greek News

Greece set to pay its final debt to the IMF

Greece is set to pay off its final debt to the IMF in January 2022, after the approval of the Eurogroup.

In March 2022, the Greek state will make an early repayment of part of the bilateral loans of the first memorandum, with countries of the European Union.

The development was welcomed on Monday by the IMF Director-General Kristalina Georgieva, noting it was “a great achievement”.

“Regarding Greece, I am excited that the country is doing so well. It is a great achievement for the country. The repayment of the Fund brings a symbolic closing of a difficult period for the Greek people and for the economy of Greece. Our role will continue to include monitoring and providing policy advice, we will continue to provide services to Greece if the country considers them useful,” said the head of the IMF.

also read

Greek state tables legislation against parents who refuse to send kids to school

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo celebrate Greek night in Milwaukee with fans (video)

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Greek economy records an impressive growth rate of 13.4% in the third quarter, ELSTAT says

admin

Amazon: Greece in the club of technologically important markets with the new investment

admin

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

admin

Construction of the longest highway in Europe is underway in Crete

admin

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

admin

Covid Put a Dent in the Unstoppable Rise of Black Friday (infographic)

admin

Teleworking during Covid pandemic boosted productivity, survey shows

admin

Apple blocks sale of iPhones in Turkey, as the Lira continues its slide

admin

20-Year Returns: Monster Eats Apple for Breakfast (infographic)

admin

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new record low

admin

Jeff Bezos’ Little Helpers (infographic)

admin

Greeks lead the global race in ship ownership with 17%

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign