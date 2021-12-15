The Hellenic Initiative raises over $2 million for Greece in its 9th Gala

The Hellenic Initiative (THI) raised a spectacular USD $2 million+ at its Ninth Annual Fundraising Gala that took place on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Hellenic Initiative is the leading nonprofit uniting the Greek diaspora and philhellenes internationally and raises awareness and capital for Greece. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the Gala was back in person and streamed online to an international audience after last year’s virtual-only event.

The event was held both online and live, bringing together expatriates in an atmosphere of optimism for the course of the Greek economy and attracting large investments but also for highlighting concerns about the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Entitled “We are moving forward together”, the “Initiative” now aims to contribute to the shaping of the future of Greece. In the nine years of the organisation it has managed to raise 18 million dollars which have been allocated to support business and charitable projects, as well as to relieve vulnerable groups in our country, which was tested this year by the summer fires and the ongoing strain on the health system due to COVID- 19.

The Hellenic Initiative was founded in 2012 when Greece found itself in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis with deep societal upheavals, which led expatriates and philhellenes from the Diaspora to realise that they had to find the right path to help materially and morally.

The Greek diaspora, who have been shinning abroad for their contribution to the countries they live in, is a practical example to be imitated for hard work, adaptability, self-confidence, dedication to education, and the need for excellence.

These traits in the first or second-generation Greeks immigrants made them become protagonists in the fields of business, in academia, and in society, not only in America but also in Canada and Australia.

The “Greek Initiative” has managed to mobilise members of Hellenism and build networks that support its actions, whether it is to strengthen non-profit organisations in Greece, or to offer know-how and good practices by training young professionals but also major charity events. Over time, it became the strongest non-profit organization abroad whose founding goal is to help our country.

This year’s gala honoured the head of the Board of Johnson & Johnson, Alex Gorky. An ardent philhellene, he lived for a year in the city of Drama in the 1980s as part of his military service and learned to speak Greek. Since 2014 he has joined forces with the “Greek Initiative” in the “ReGeneration” program. Andrew Liveris, an expatriate from Australia who has taken leading positions in large American companies, also took the podium. He was and remains one of the most dynamic executives of THI. Referring to “ReGeneration”, he stressed that excellent training opportunities are given to young Greeks through great international companies.

feature image credit thehellenicinitiative.org