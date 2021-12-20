12.5 C
Athens
December 20, 2021
Greek News

Unemployment fell by 5.36% in November

Unemployed people decreased by 61,816 people (-5.36%) in November 2021 compared to November 2020, while unemployment recorded an increase compared to October, which is mainly due to the end of the tourist season.

According to the Hellenic Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) statistics, the total number of registered unemployed, based on job search (job seekers), for the month of November 2021, amounted to 1,081,622 people. Of these, 54.05% are long-term unemployed.

Men make up 389,993 (percentage 36.06%) and women 691,629 (percentage 63.94%).

The total number of registered ‘others’ (non-job seekers), for the month of November 2021, amounted to 9,996 people of which men accounted for 3,600 (percentage 36.01%) and women 6,396 (percentage 63.99%).

The total number of subsidised unemployed for the month of November 2021, (refers to the number of beneficiaries paid within the respective month) amounts to 127,544 people, of which 91,401 (71.66%) are regular and other categories of subsidised and 36,143 (percentage 28.34%) are seasonal tourism professions. Men make up 52,823 (percentage 41.42%) and women 74,721 (percentage 58.58%).

Of the total subsidised unemployed, 82,335 (64.55%) are regular, 1,366 (1.07%) are builders, 36,143 (28.34%) are seasonal tourism professionals, 3,980 (3.12%) are seasonal others (rural), 3,529 (2.77%) are teachers, and 191 (0.15%) are others.

