9 C
Athens
December 21, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

European Commission approves € 20m Greek plan…

ΕΛΓΑ- «Παγετός Άνοιξη ‘21»: 71 εκατ. ευρώ…

Χονγκ-Κονγκ: Ιστορικό χαμηλό συμμετοχής στις εκλογές μόνο…

ΕΟΤ: Καμπάνια για χειμερινό τουρισμό στην ηπειρωτική…

ΤΑΙΠΕΔ: 18,5 εκατ. ευρώ από τον Alexander…

Εξισωτική Αποζημίωση αγροτών: «Πράσινο φως» για την…

Ηλιόπουλος: Το καλύτερο που μπορεί να κάνει…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Προσωπική αποτυχία, τα μέτρα που ανακοίνωσε…

Γαλλία: Θετική στον κορωνοϊό η υπουργός Βιομηχανίας…

Νάκας: Επιστροφή κεφαλαίου €0,07/μετοχή στους μετόχους από…

Image default
Greek News

European Commission approves € 20m Greek plan to support entertainment and arts sectors

The European Commission has approved a Greek plan worth € 20 million in the context of the coronavirus pandemic to support companies operating in the arts and entertainment sector. The scheme was approved under the Provisional Framework for State Aid.

Under the programme, public support will take the form of direct grants to cover part of the loss of ticket revenue suffered by these companies due to restrictions on COVID protection. In particular, the measure will be open to companies that manage theaters, cinemas, and other cultural venues, as well as to film distributors who suffered a decrease in turnover in 2020, compared to 2019.

The purpose of the programme is to help beneficiaries meet their liquidity needs and to continue their activities during and after the pandemic.

The Commission found that the Greek regime complied with the conditions set out in the provisional framework.

The aid (i) will not exceed EUR 2.3 million per company and (ii) will be granted by 30 June 2022 at the latest.

also read

Top Erdogan adviser: We will reach Thessaloniki if the West continues to ‘attack’ our currency

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Time: Companies embrace older workers as younger employees quit or become less reliable

admin

Unemployment fell by 5.36% in November

admin

Turkish lira sinks while Erdogan buys a new 480,000-euro Mercedes

admin

Bloomberg: From the “Great Resignation” to “Lying Flat”, workers are opting out

admin

Greek Parliament approves 2022 state budget

admin

The Hellenic Initiative raises over $2 million for Greece in its 9th Gala

admin

The historic Hilton hotel in Athens to change its name

admin

Greece set to pay its final debt to the IMF

admin

The Greek economy records an impressive growth rate of 13.4% in the third quarter, ELSTAT says

admin

Amazon: Greece in the club of technologically important markets with the new investment

admin

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

admin

Construction of the longest highway in Europe is underway in Crete

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign