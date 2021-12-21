10.4 C
Athens
December 21, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Time: Companies embrace older workers as younger…

Χειροπέδες σε Αλβανούς διαδηλωτές που έκαψαν σερβική…

Στη χρονιά που βυθίστηκε η λίρα ο…

Μητσοτάκης: Δύο δωρεάν self test σε όλους…

Δύο self test δωρεάν σε όλους τους…

Οικονόμου: Σε λίγες ώρες οι ανακοινώσεις για…

Euroxx: Βελτιωμένα μεγέθη στο εννεάμηνο

Είσαι γυναίκα στη Φινλανδία; (Ίσως) Έχεις φορολογικά…

Το ενεργειακό σοκ στην Ευρώπη μπορεί και…

Βορίδης: Η κυβέρνηση έχει κρατήσει τη σωστή…

Image default
Greek News

Time: Companies embrace older workers as younger employees quit or become less reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.

So last month, Adams asked for all Fridays off—a permanent four day workweek.

At a time when employers nationwide are desperate to find and retain reliable workers, Adams not only got his wish, but his employer says he is welcome to ask for whatever work schedule fits his needs. “I’m 100% sure that if Bob said he could work only two days weekly, we’d do that because we know his value to the company,” says Steve Savage, chief operating officer at AIS.

At a growing number of companies, this is the power of reliable, older workers, a new dynamic that explains why 40% of AIS’s 750-person workforce is over age 50. It’s why AIS, Microsoft, Marriott, and Macy’s are among more than 1,000 employers nationwide that have signed the AARP Employer Pledge to promote equal opportunity for all workers, regardless of age. Thanks to new forces at play in the U.S. economy, experts say the future for some older workers—many of whom are more accustomed to getting pink slips or buyout offers—might be brightening.

See Also:

Fossil of a “centipede” as big as a car was discovered in England!

“I don’t know that it’s comparable to anything we’ve seen before,” says Susan Weinstock, vice president for financial resilience programming at AARP. “We’re living longer and staying healthier and continuing to work is a great antidote to social isolation”.

Despite the stereotypes, most older workers are still eager to learn. Some two-thirds of workers over age 50 are interested in additional training, says Weinstock.

Increasingly, companies are realizing that hiring and retaining older workers makes financial sense. “Whatever business you are in, if you want to do it best, you need to have the best talent you can get. How foolish to turn your back on top talent just because they had a birthday or have grey in their hair,” says Ken Dychtwald, CEO of the consulting firm Age Wave and author of What Retirees Want: A Holistic View of Life’s Third Age.

Read more: Time

Σχετικα αρθρα

Unemployment fell by 5.36% in November

admin

Turkish lira sinks while Erdogan buys a new 480,000-euro Mercedes

admin

Bloomberg: From the “Great Resignation” to “Lying Flat”, workers are opting out

admin

Greek Parliament approves 2022 state budget

admin

The Hellenic Initiative raises over $2 million for Greece in its 9th Gala

admin

The historic Hilton hotel in Athens to change its name

admin

Greece set to pay its final debt to the IMF

admin

The Greek economy records an impressive growth rate of 13.4% in the third quarter, ELSTAT says

admin

Amazon: Greece in the club of technologically important markets with the new investment

admin

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

admin

Construction of the longest highway in Europe is underway in Crete

admin

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign