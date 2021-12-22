10.6 C
Athens
December 22, 2021
Greek News

Cyprus: Video from the drilling in Plot 10 was published by the Minister of Energy (video)

Video from the moment the Stena Forth drill penetrates the bottom of the Cypriot EEZ to reach the Glafkos deposit of plot 10, was published via Twitter by the Minister of Energy of Cyprus Natasa Pileidou.

“With the evaluation drilling, Glaucus 2 resumes the drilling program in the Cyprus EEZ. We worked with our licensees to ensure the safety of their activities in the midst of a pandemic. I thank Exxonmobil & Qatar energy for videos from the start of the drilling”, says Mrs. Pilides.

