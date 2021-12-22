7.7 C
Greek News

Exxonmobil drilling started in block 10 of the Cyprus EEZ

The Ministry of Energy in Nicosia announced the start of drilling in block 10 of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus (EEZ).

As it was officially announced, the works of the evaluation drilling “Glaucus-2” in Section 10 of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus have started, by the consortium ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited and Qatar Petroleum International Upstream LL.

The drilling works, carried out by the ship – drilling rig “Stena Forth”, will be monitored on a continuous basis by the staff of the Hydrocarbon Service, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

See Also:

“Night of Culture” – Athens celebrates winter solstice with over 50 events

