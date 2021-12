Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από το Λος Άντζελες: Αστυνομικοί πυροβολούν εναντίον υπόπτου και σκοτώνουν άθελά τους μια 14χρονη!

Just days before Christmas, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was trying on Quinceañera dresses w/ her mom when police started shooting at a suspect outside of the dressing rooms. A stray bullet from an officer’s assault rifle struck & killed Valentina. Her death was preventable! pic.twitter.com/4FLs3WVrbj

— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 28, 2021