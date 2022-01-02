Turkey significantly raises electricity, natural gas prices

Turkey added to inflation pressure on Saturday by raising household electricity and natural gas tariffs substantially, citing the surge in global energy prices.

The cost of electricity will soar as much as 130% for some households, the Haberturk newspaper estimated, as the country switches to a graduated tariff system.

The moves could further drive Turkish inflation, which is expected to accelerate to 27.4% in December, according to the median estimate in a - survey. The country’s statistics institute will announce the actual figure on Monday.

Under the new electricity charges, households will pay 1.37 liras ($0.09) per kilowatt-hour for as much as 150 kilowatt-hours per month, and 2.06 liras above that limit, the nation’s energy markets regulator said in a statement late Friday.

Botas, Turkey’s state gas company, separately raised natural gas prices by 25% for households, 15% for power plants and 50% for factories from Jan. 1, according to a statement on its website late Friday.

