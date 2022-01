Turkey’s inflation skyrocketed in December, reaching a 19-year high after the free fall of the Turkish Lira.

More specifically, consumer inflation increased to 36.08% on an annual basis, which is the fastest rate since September 2002, while significantly exceeding 21.31% in November.

The rate was also significantly higher than the average inflation estimate of 27.36% of the 19 analysts surveyed by -.

