13 C
Athens
January 10, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Europe nuclear plants “need 500 bn euro…

Υπόσχεση Μακρόν για περισσότερους αστυνομικούς στους δρόμους…

Γιάννης Λούλης: Άριστα στην «ομάδα Μαξίμου», ο…

Συγχώνευση της Δομοκός και της Ηπειρος ΑΕΒΕ…

Ο Γιάννης Γκίκας νέος γενικός διευθυντής στρατηγικής…

Βρετανία: Η Ikea «κόβει» τις ημέρες άδειας…

Δένδιας: Η Ελλάδα «γέφυρα» μεταξύ ΕΕ και…

Ηλιόπουλος: Άδεια ειδικού σκοπού στους εργαζόμενους γονείς,…

Γενεύη: Ούτε χειραψία δεν αντάλλαξαν οι επικεφαλής…

Μητσοτάκης: Το «θραύσμα Fagan» δείχνει την κατεύθυνση…

Image default
Greek News

Europe nuclear plants “need 500 bn euro investment by 2050: EU commissioner

The European Union will need to invest 500 billion euros ($568 billion) in new generation nuclear power stations from now until 2050, the bloc’s internal market commissioner said in an interview published at the weekend.

“Existing nuclear plants alone will need 50 billion euros of investment from now until 2030. And new generation ones will need 500 billion!” Thierry Breton told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Breton also argued that an EU plan to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as “green” sources for investment was a vital step towards attracting that capital.

The EU is consulting its member states on that proposal, with internal disagreement on whether the power sources truly qualify as sustainable options.

France has led the charge for nuclear power – its main energy supply – to be included, despite robust opposition from Austria and scepticism from Germany, which is in the process of shutting all its nuclear plants.

The proposal says the EU Commission “considers there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future”.

See Also:

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

Currently the bloc gets 26 percent of its energy from nuclear power, but Breton estimated that by 2050, that would be reduced to around 15 percent.

The proposal also states that for nuclear power, appropriate measures should be put in place for radioactive waste management and disposal.

And it calls for the building of new nuclear power plants to be conditioned on permits given out before 2045, while work to extend the functioning of existing plants would need to be authorised before 2040.

Source: yahoo

Σχετικα αρθρα

How are Bitcoin, Kazakhstan and China related? (infographic)

admin

Turkey’s public-private partnerships are pricier than promised

admin

Greek olive producer honoured with 400 international awards for quality & innovation – AMNA interview (photos)

admin

Turkish inflation breaks 19-year record

admin

Turkey significantly raises electricity, natural gas prices

admin

If you’d invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, this is how much you would have today

admin

Turkish lira erodes last week’s gains

admin

Putin: If we did not raise interest rates, we would end up like Turkey

admin

Cyprus: Video from the drilling in Plot 10 was published by the Minister of Energy (video)

admin

Exxonmobil drilling started in block 10 of the Cyprus EEZ

admin

European Commission approves € 20m Greek plan to support entertainment and arts sectors

admin

Time: Companies embrace older workers as younger employees quit or become less reliable

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign