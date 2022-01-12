UBS:Key observations from 2021 and outlook for 2022

Hawkish Fed still leaves opportunities in fixed income

The minutes of Federal Reserve meetings are often a non-event for

markets. But those of the 14-15 December FOMC gathering were an

exception, providing a clear indication that the central bank is on track

to hike rates sooner than investors were assuming. Notably, the minutes

pointed to a need “to address elevated inflation pressures.” Such concerns

are likely to have been accentuated by the later release of the personal

consumption expenditure price index, one of the Fed’s favorite inflation

measures, which came in at 5.7% year-on-year for November, the fastest

rise in almost four decades. In addition, some policymakers indicated

that the US economy may be not far away from meeting the Fed’s goal

of maximum employment. Despite a disappointing rate of job creation

for December, unemployment fell 0.3 percentage points to 3.9%, only

marginally above the 50-year low reached prior to the pandemic. A rate

hike is now possible as early as March followed by two more in June and

September and two each in 2023 and 2024, in our view. This underlines

our least preferred view on US Treasuries—10-year yields rose to 1.77% last

week, up around 24 basis points since the end of 2021. However, we still

see opportunities in fixed income, including in senior loans, which benefit

from a floating rate structure.

Takeaway: The Fed is on track to scale back monetary accommodation in

But we expect officials to remain cautious about over-tightening.

With yields and credit spreads low by historical standards, we see the

best opportunities for investors to boost income in unconventional

markets, from private and synthetic credit to active strategies, structured

investments, and dividend-paying stocks. For more on unconventional

sources of yield, click here.

Neither omicron nor Fed likely to derail equity rally

Stocks have so far reacted more to worries over Fed tightening than

to record infection rates of COVID-19, which are now about 75%

higher globally than the 2021 peak as omicron spreads. We think this

is appropriate: The link between infections and hospitalizations or

fatalities continues to weaken. But we don’t see either omicron or the Fed

undermining growth or ending the equity rally. Stocks have continued to

perform well, despite the gradually more hawkish tone of the Fed since last

summer. Also, historically, stocks performed well in the months leading up

to the first rate hike of a cycle. Since 1983, the S&P 500 has risen 5.3% on

average in the three months before the first Fed rate hike. In addition, the

normalization of Fed policy shouldn’t dent the outlook for corporate profit

growth, which is being supported by above trend growth buoyed by strong

consumer spending and still-easy access to capital. That said, last week’s

setback for stocks is consistent with our expectation of higher volatility in

2022, and we expect less support from a Fed “put” going forward. This

adds to the incentive for investors to build well-diversified portfolios, both

geographically and across asset classes, and to balance a pro-cyclical stance

with exposure to more defensive sectors.

Takeaway: The Fed minutes don’t alter our base case expectation that

equities will continue to move higher, and for the more cyclical markets

to be the relative beneficiaries of above-trend US and global growth. Click

here for more on buying winners from global growth. Healthcare can be an

attractive way to balance this with defensive exposure.

Look beyond megacaps for tech exposure

Growth sectors, notably tech, were the hardest hit by worries over rising US

yields. The Nasdaq fell 3.3% versus 1.9% for the S&P 500 after the FOMC

minutes were released. Rising yields present a headwind to many parts of

the tech sector. But after a year in which gains were highly concentrated

in the mega-caps—with the five largest stocks accounting for 8.8% of the

rise in S&P 500, more than twice the historical average—we see a strong

case for diversification within tech. In our view, the most attractive returns

will come from firms that are exposed to AI, Big Data, and Cybersecurity.

These themes are supported by the secular trends of automation, analytics

and security, key strategic focus areas for many businesses. We expect this

theme to generate 10% revenue growth over 2020–25 on average—higher

than our estimate for the broader tech sector during this period (mid- to

high-single-digit growth per year)—and earnings per share growth of 16%

per year on average.