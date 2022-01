The Greek State is in the process of issuing a 10-year bond. The Public Debt Management Agency (ODDIH) has ordered Barclays, Commerzbank, Eurobank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and Société Générale to act as Joint Lead Managers in a new bond issue.

Greece will proceed with the issuance of a 10-year bond, maturing in June 2032. The move will be made immediately, most likely tomorrow, based on market conditions.

