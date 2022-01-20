Unemployment down by 6.9% in December compared to last year

The number of unemployed decreased by 71,930 people (-6.09%) in December compared to the corresponding month of 2020, while unemployment rose slightly by 1.63% compared to November 2021.

In particular, according to Hellenic Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) statistics, the registered unemployed amounted to 1,181,296 (1,100,099 job seekers and 9,267 non-job seekers) from 1,109,366 in December 2020. 52.67% are long-term unemployed with men making up 400,328 (36.39%) and women amounting to 699,771 (percentage 63.61%).

The total number of subsidised unemployed for the month of December 2021 (concerning the number of beneficiaries paid within the respective month) amounts to 219,039 persons, of which 113,237 (percentage 51.70%) are common and other categories of subsidized and 105,802 (percentage 48.30%) are seasonal tourism professions. Men amount to 93,028 (percentage 42.47%) and women to 126,011 (percentage 57.53%).

Of the total subsidised unemployed 95,173 (percentage 43.45%) are common, 1,768 (percentage 0.81%) are builders, 105,802 (percentage 48.30%) are seasonal tourism professions, 14,113 (percentage 6.44%) are seasonal others (rural), 2,005 (percentage 0.92%) are teachers, and 178 (percentage 0.08%) are others.

