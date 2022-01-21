11.8 C
Athens
January 21, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Netflix Fails to Halt the Subscriber Additions…

Ανεβάζει τους τόνους η Ρωσία και απειλεί…

Ν. Δένδιας: «Λυπάμαι που ακόμη δεν έχουμε…

Η ενεργειακή κρίση έπληξε και το ΑΕΠ

Μηταράκης από Λιθουανία: Η Ε.Ε. έχει χερσαία…

Ξανθός: «Το σχέδιο Πλεύρη είναι η διάλυση…

Διαψεύδονται τα περί τεχνικών προβλημάτων στην ροή…

Γερμανία: Στα 12 ευρώ το κατώτατο ωρομίσθιο…

Υποχρεωτική δημόσια πρόταση για Νίκα στα 1,24…

Επίθεση χάκερ στη Βουλή με στόχο τα…

Image default
Greek News

Netflix Fails to Halt the Subscriber Additions Decline (infographic)

After massive gains during the first stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, net paid subscriber growth at Netflix took a hit in 2021. The latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, but when compared to 2020’s Q4 subscriber additions, the 8.28 million added globally in Q4 2021 represent a continued decline which led directly to a 20 percent fall in share price off of the news.

You might remember the Q3 results though, and how Squid Game had “helped Netflix reboot subscriber growth”. Those figures had co-CEO Reed Hastings feeling optimistic for the future: “We’re in uncharted territory. We have so much content coming in Q4 like we’ve never had, so we’ll have to feel our way through and it rolls into a great next year also.” So what now? While Q3 had provided a glimmer of hope for the streaming giant, the Squid Game effect was only temporary and Q4 has pulled things back into perspective. As this infographic shows, The final quarter of the year has brought in a smaller and smaller volume of new paid subscribers since 2018.

Looking ahead to Q1, Netflix said: “For Q1’22, we forecast paid net adds of 2.5m vs. 4.0m in the year ago quarter. Our guidance reflects a more back-end weighted content slate in Q1’22 (for example, Bridgerton S2 and our new original film The Adam Project will both be launching in March). In addition, while retention and engagement remain healthy, acquisition growth has not yet re-accelerated to pre-Covid levels. We think this may be due to several factors including the ongoing Covid overhang and macro-economic hardship in several parts of the world like LATAM.”

source statista

Infographic: Netflix Fails to Halt the Subscriber Additions Decline | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Biggest Business Risks in 2022 (infographic)

admin

Unemployment down by 6.9% in December compared to last year

admin

Most expensive video game acquisitions – Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion (infographic)

admin

Greece to issue 10-year bond

admin

Number of apps with over 100 million annual global spending (infographic)

admin

Greece: 2021 Primary deficit smaller by 2 billion Euros

admin

Minimum Wage: PM Mitsotakis announces a new increase from May 1

admin

Athens Stock Exchange went up today to where it was before the pandemic

admin

Apple’s Road to $3 Trillion (infographic)

admin

Europe nuclear plants “need 500 bn euro investment by 2050: EU commissioner

admin

How are Bitcoin, Kazakhstan and China related? (infographic)

admin

Turkey’s public-private partnerships are pricier than promised

admin