4.9 C
Athens
January 27, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ο Μητσοτάκης στη σημερινή συνεδρίαση του ΚΥΣΕΑ…

EU: €657 million for the EuroAsia Interconnector

OHE: Οι Ταλιμπάν στο Όσλο ήταν «σοβαροί…

Η μεγαλύτερη τράπεζα του κόσμου «ψηφίζει» Ελλάδα

Πλεύρης: Ανεμβολίαστοι το 86% των νεκρών των…

Πώς τα ανακτημένα δάνεια θα επιστρέψουν στις…

Τουρκία: Ανεβάζει τις προβλέψεις για τον πληθωρισμό-…

Ο Γιάννης Ρούντος ολοκληρώνει την επαγγελματική διαδρομή…

Bentley: Eξασφάλισε την παραγωγή του πρώτου ηλεκτρικού…

Χρηματιστήριο: Δεν θα παραδοθούν εύκολα τα επίπεδα…

Image default
Greek News

EU: €657 million for the EuroAsia Interconnector

 

The European Commission proposed and the Member States of the European Union agreed to allocate €1.037 billion to five cross-border infrastructure projects selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) specifically related with trans-European energy networks.

Most of the funds, comparatively, namely 657 million Euros, will be allocated to the EuroAsia Interconnector project, the project of the electrical interconnection of Israel, Cyprus and Greece through a submarine power cable.

See Also:

ND leads SYRIZA by 14.5% in latest poll

Σχετικα αρθρα

Smartphones with the lowest/highest depreciation in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Netflix Fails to Halt the Subscriber Additions Decline (infographic)

admin

The Biggest Business Risks in 2022 (infographic)

admin

Unemployment down by 6.9% in December compared to last year

admin

Most expensive video game acquisitions – Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion (infographic)

admin

Greece to issue 10-year bond

admin

Number of apps with over 100 million annual global spending (infographic)

admin

Greece: 2021 Primary deficit smaller by 2 billion Euros

admin

Minimum Wage: PM Mitsotakis announces a new increase from May 1

admin

Athens Stock Exchange went up today to where it was before the pandemic

admin

Apple’s Road to $3 Trillion (infographic)

admin

Europe nuclear plants “need 500 bn euro investment by 2050: EU commissioner

admin