JPMorgan: The largest bank in the world “votes” Greece

The CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co.Jamie Dimon met at 1:00 p.m. with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Palace.

The meeting of the Prime Minister with the strong man -of Greek origin- of JPMorgan took place in the aftermath of the important agreement of JPMorgan for the acquisition of 49% of the Greek company Viva Wallet which is another “vote of confidence” in the prospects of the Greek economy.

The deal for 49% of Viva is estimated at the level of 1.1 billion dollars and comes as a continuation of large investments by technology giants (Microsoft, Cisco, Digital Realty, etc.) in Greece.

It should be noted that JP for the first time implements a direct investment of this amount in Greece. In the last year alone, JP has made 24 acquisitions or strategic investments in a number of sectors, significantly strengthening its presence in the fintech market.

The largest systemic bank in the world

JP Morgan Chase has once again become the most systemically important bank in the world according to the latest annual ranking by global regulators. According to Reuters, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which is made up of regulators from the G20 countries, has published its latest list of the top 30 systemic banks in the world.

The 30 banks are divided into four groups, depending on how systemic, interconnected and complex they are, with JP Morgan now at the highest level.

Last year JPMorgan shared the position with HSBC and Citigroup, but now it is alone. BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs also climbed one level.