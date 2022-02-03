Inflation in Turkey reached 48.69% in January

The consumer price index in Turkey reached 48.69% on an annual basis in Turkey in January. This percentage is the highest since April 2002 and is due to the collapse of the Turkish Lira in 2021, according to official data released today.

In December, the rise in consumer prices had reached 36.08% annually. It should be noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently fired the head of the Turkish statistical service, but inflationary pressures continued.

also read

Jeff Zucker has resigned as the president of CNN