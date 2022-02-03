8.8 C
Athens
February 3, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Εθνική Ασφαλιστική: Tο μεγάλο “ξεπούλημα” και η…

Σαμαράς: Παρακαταθήκη του Σαρτζετάκη η αδιαπραγμάτευτη υπεράσπιση…

Γιάννης Οικονόμου: Στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κυριαρχεί η λογική…

Μητσοτάκης για τον θάνατο Σαρτζετάκη: Θλίψη για…

Χριστοδουλοπούλου: Πρέπει να μπούμε σε όλους τους…

Το πρώτο μεγάλο τεστ για το ψηφιακό…

Aegean: Καλωσορίζει το Wi-Fi στις πτήσεις της

Facebook: Πιο «φτωχός» κατά 24 δισ. ο…

Κρι Κρι: Δεύτερη σε πωλήσεις μάρκα παγωτού…

Wormhole: «Χτύπημα» από χάκερ- Έκλεψαν κρυπτονομίσματα αξίας…

Image default
Greek News

Inflation in Turkey reached 48.69% in January

The consumer price index in Turkey reached 48.69% on an annual basis in Turkey in January. This percentage is the highest since April 2002 and is due to the collapse of the Turkish Lira in 2021, according to official data released today.

In December, the rise in consumer prices had reached 36.08% annually. It should be noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently fired the head of the Turkish statistical service, but inflationary pressures continued.

also read

Jeff Zucker has resigned as the president of CNN

Subscribe to our News

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd )

Σχετικα αρθρα

Gas price could reach € 2 euros in the urban areas, says Gas Station Owners and Traders VP

admin

Tesla’s Race Towards Profitability (infographic)

admin

Greece: Gastrade received the Final Investment Decision (FID) for INGS Alexandroupolis

admin

JPMorgan: The largest bank in the world “votes” Greece

admin

EU: €657 million for the EuroAsia Interconnector

admin

Smartphones with the lowest/highest depreciation in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Netflix Fails to Halt the Subscriber Additions Decline (infographic)

admin

The Biggest Business Risks in 2022 (infographic)

admin

Unemployment down by 6.9% in December compared to last year

admin

Most expensive video game acquisitions – Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion (infographic)

admin

Greece to issue 10-year bond

admin

Number of apps with over 100 million annual global spending (infographic)

admin