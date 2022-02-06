Tesla to enter Turkish market

The known electric vehicle maker, Tesla, has officially entered a new market. Now, the company’s popular EV models will be available in Turkey’s automobile market to further expand its global presence.

Just last year, the American automobile maker shipped over 900,000 units of its EVs across the globe. This marked a rise of 87 percent over the 2020 sales. As of right now, the US and China are the company’s largest markets, although now, a new market has just opened up for the brand. Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as its general manager, officially entering the new car market in Turkey. Furthermore, the company’s operations in Turkey were previously believed to arrive with a capital increase of 50,000,000 Turkish liras (roughly 3.6 million US Dollars).

The EV maker is also working on setting up a Supercharger network in the nation, which will span most of the Balkans along with numerous fast charging points in Bulgaria. Other regions include Serbia, Romania, and other countries from the region as well. At the moment, there is no information regarding the company’s sales target in Turkey.

Emir Tunçyürek, a former consultant of InsideEVs Turkey and co-founder of E-Garaj, will be managing Tesla Turkey’s operations. Back in 2021, around 4,000 electric vehicles were sold in Turkey. While this figure isn’t significant, it was a sizeable growth compared to just 1,600 electric cars being sold back in 2020. As of right now, there are around 7,000 to 8,000 units of electric vehicles that are registered for public use within the nation. However, with Tesla’s entry in the market, we can expect this figure to grow as demand inflates.

source gizmochina.com

