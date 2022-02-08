Who Leads the $180-Billion Cloud Market (infographic)

Having established itself as an early leader in the market for cloud infrastructure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the online retailer’s profitable cloud platform, is still ahead of the pack. According to estimates from Synergy Research Group, Amazon’s market share in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market amounted to 33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, still exceeding the combined market share of its two largest competitors, Microsoft and Google.

In Q4 2021, global cloud infrastructure service revenues surpassed $50 billion for the first time, bringing the industry total for the year to $178 billion. As the following chart shows, Amazon and Microsoft accounted for more than half of cloud infrastructure revenues in the final three months of 2021, with the eight largest providers controlling roughly 80 percent of the market.

“The battle for market share is getting more interesting,” said John Dinsdale, Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “Amazon continues to lead by a wide margin, but Microsoft, Google and Alibaba all continue to grow more rapidly. The rising tide continues to lift all boats, but some are being lifted more swiftly than others.”

