Athens Stock Market bounces back strongly with 1.40% rise

The Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) General Index bounced back strongly as it stands at 955.28 points with gains of 1.40% on its opening session on Wednesday morning.

Trading is taking place in a positive atmosphere at the opening of today’s stock market session, with the market breaking the levels of 950 points, amid a positive climate in European markets.

The General Price Index stands at 955.28 points, marking an increase of 1.40%. The value of the transactions amounts to 12.79 million euros.

The index of high capitalization increased by 1.42%, while the index of medium capitalization increased by 0.66%.

All large cap stocks are rising. The biggest increase is recorded by the shares of Piraeus (+ 2.58%), Mytilineos (+ 2.42%), Eurobank (+ 2.10%), PPC (+ 1.76%), OPAP (+ 1.71%) and Coca Cola HBC (+ 1.67%).

All sub-indices are moving upwards and the largest increase is recorded by the indices of Trade (+ 2.47%), Travel (+ 1.60%), and Industrial Products (+ 1.53%).

51 stocks are up, 9 are down and 18 are flat.

The biggest increase is recorded by the shares: Lanakam (+ 9.71%) and Space Hellas (+ 3.56%), while the biggest decrease is recorded by the shares: Biocarpet (-6.92%) and Domiki Kritis (-2.44 %).

