Φύλακας σε έκθεση έργων τέχνης ζωγράφισε… ματάκια σε απρόσωπες φιγούρες πολύτιμου πίνακα!

A ‘bored’ security guard destroys a $1 million #painting by drawing 👀 on it. Anna Leporskaya’s ‘3 Figures’ painting is on display @ an #art gallery in Russia. The guard said he did it bcoz he was bored. He has been fired & the painting’s being restored. 😆 pic.twitter.com/WxKpOobWZD

— Yasmine (@YasmineAlFarra) February 10, 2022