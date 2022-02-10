16 C
Athens
February 11, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Κατέθεσε επίκαιρη ερώτηση για την οπαδική…

Συνάντηση Σακελλαροπούλου με τον υφυπουργό Ανάπτυξης και…

ΗΠΑ: Η NASA ανησυχεί για το σχέδιο…

Νέα Μονάδα Τεχνητού Νεφρού με έξι θέσεις…

Κ. Δαμίγος (ΒΕΑ): Εξοντωτικές αυξήσεις 165% στο…

«Τι να τις κάνουμε τις δυσάρεστες προβλέψεις;…

«Σημαιοφόροι» της ελληνικής εξωστρέφειας οι καπνοβιομήχανοι

Eurostat: Περισσότερες γυναίκες στον χώρο των επιστημών…

$16,2 δις το κόστος νοσηλείας COVID-19 στις ΗΠΑ…

Αγρότες: Δημοσιεύτηκε η ΚΥΑ για την επιστροφή…

Image default
Greek News

The World’s Top Business Cities in 2022 (infographic)

The global financial center Hong Kong takes first place in Statista’s latest Global Business Cities Ranking. The Statista Global Business Cities reports evaluate economically relevant cities from around the world based on the most relevant data for decisions at the corporate level. In addition to population size and GDP, many other factors play an important role in determining the extent to which a city is suitable as a business location.

Therefore, the overall index is based on a number of sub-indices: The dimension “Economy” examines the economic strength and the level of development of the respective city. The “Business environment” component focuses on infrastructure and logistics. “Society” analyses population development and the areas of education and standard of living. The “Charisma” dimension highlights aspects such as tourism, culture and the environment. The metropolis of Hong Kong scores particularly well in the category “Business Environment”.

The importance of cities for the global economy is growing and this is connected to the phenomenon of urbanization. Currently, slightly more than half of the world’s population lives in urban areas. In 1950, this applied to less than a third of all the world’s citizens. According to UN forecasts, this trend of physical urbanization will continue in the coming decades. By 2050, more than two-thirds of all people will live in urban areas.

Infographic: The World's Top Business Cities in 2022 | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Subscribe to our newslleter... Stay tuned! 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Melina Travlos becomes the first female President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

admin

Disney+ Hits 130 Million Subscribers (infographic)

admin

Apple vs. the World (infographic)

admin

Athens Stock Market bounces back strongly with 1.40% rise

admin

Who Leads the $180-Billion Cloud Market (infographic)

admin

Bloomberg: First LNG Tanker -Greek flagged “Yiannis”- arrives at Calcasieu Pass as latest US export plant fires up

admin

Crisis-hit Turkey survives as an extension of China

admin

Tesla to enter Turkish market

admin

Exploration for natural gas on a offshore plot in the Ionian Sea has been completed

admin

Greece plans to repay last IMF bailout loans early, sources say

admin

Mark Zuckerberg lost $30 billion in one day!

admin

Has Facebook Reached Its Growth Limit? (infographic)

admin