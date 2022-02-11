Melina Travlos becomes the first female President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

Melina Travlos has become the first female president of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) in its 106-year history.

Travlos, who runs vehicle carrier owner and operator Neptune Lines as well as a dry bulk outfit, Neptune Dry Management, will succeed outgoing president Theodore Veniamis, who has been at the helm for 13 years.

At the meeting of the 30 elected members of the Union, which took place on Thursday in the offices of the Union, Travlos received the vote of confidence to lead the body.

The main issues that the new 30-member Board of Directors will be called upon to address are the dual policy on environmental issues, the EU, and that of the International Maritime Organisation.

After her election, Travlos said: “We have many great challenges ahead of us. We need to move forward united and focused on our goal. A national goal, a global goal: to defend the achievements of Greek shipping.”