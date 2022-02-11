Regeneration of Hellinikon: The studies for the Marina Tower & the shopping centers have begun

According to Konstantina Karatopouzi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lamda Development, in her speech during the Business Money Awards 2021, the work of the urban regeneration of Hellinikon, which is the largest in Europe, is progressing rapidly.

According to Ms. Karatopozi, the first assignments and studies have already been made for large projects, such as the Marina Tower, the tallest coastal tower in the Mediterranean, as well as the shopping malls in Marina Galleria.

Also, in mid-December last year, the “Experience Park”, with an area of ​​70 acres, was handed over to the public, the first part of the Metropolitan Park, which upon its completion will be the largest coastal park in Europe and is already very popular. Regarding the residential program of the redevelopment of Hellinikon, as Mrs. Karatopouzi pointed out, the pre-sales for the villas and the Tower exceeded all expectations, while great interest was also recorded for the Vouliagmenis Mall.

It has been announced that the estimated investment for the development of Vouliagmenis Mall is between 335 and 410 million euros. According to the agreement concluded with the Fourlis group, for the development of the retail park of 30,000 sq.m., the Fourlis group will undertake the implementation of the investment of a total amount of 55 million euros.

According to Lamda Development’s COO, the tender for infrastructure projects that will also benefit neighboring municipalities is underway, which is estimated to be completed by the end of March.

“Our vision is for the investment in Hellinikon to be human-centered and Lamda Developemnt already employs more than 500 people. We attach importance to procurement policy. Our goal is to ensure the best solutions, always with transparent procedures,” said Ms. Karatopouzi. Hellinikon is not only a great project of green development, but a vision that the whole team wants to have the people and the investment community’s support”, she added.