«Χαστούκι» από την Κομισιόν στον Τσαβούσογλου: Αδιαμφισβήτητη η κυριαρχία της Ελλάδας στα νησιά της

Turkey: remarks by @MevlutCavusoglu regarding 🇬🇷sovereignty over some of its islands 👉 counterproductive & contradict de-escalation efforts. 🇬🇷 sovereignty over these islands is unquestionable. 🇹🇷 should respect it, refrain from provocations https://t.co/YVs2AgUWzc

— Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) February 13, 2022