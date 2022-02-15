Turkey: They sell toasts with nothing in between – Inflation hits hard

Inflation in Turkey and the rapid devaluation of the Turkish lira have changed the lives of citizens and the market.

The front page of the newspaper SOCZU reports that popular products are sold…empty due to the economic situation prevailing in the country.

“Everything is empty now” is the comment of the SOCZU newspaper, which notes that “empty” baklava, “empty” toast and “empty” pies (without filling) are now sold in Turkey.

According to the report of the Turkish newspaper, one piece of the “empty” baklava is now sold for 19.90 TL, while its price was normally 150 to 200 TL per kilo normally! The “empty” toasts are sold for 2 TL, while if someone wants double cheese they will have to pay 10 TL. Also, “empty” pies and “empty stuffed meatballs” are for sale!

According to the same information, the effects of inflation have left their mark on the catering industry. Portions in restaurants have shrunk too much for entrepreneurs to keep prices down. That is, you have to eat 1.5 to 2 servings to be full…

