Greek News

Greek Employment Office – 25,000 openings for registered unemployed

The Greek Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) informed those registered as unemployed on their database that they will be eligible to apply for participation in the process of compiling the ranking list of unemployed to promote employment through community service programs covering 25,000 posts in Municipalities, Regions, Regional Welfare Centers (KKPP), services Ministries and other bodies”.

Those interested should be over 18 years old by submitting their application online from 18/2/2022 (16:00) until Friday 18/3/2022 (11:00).

The submission of applications by those eligible will be done through the Single Digital Portal of the Greek State gov.gr, (www.gov.gr) by selecting “Work and Insurance” – “Compensation and Benefits” – “Public Benefit Programs” (https: / /www.gov.gr/ipiresies/ergasia-kai-asphalise/apozemioseis-kai-parokhes/programmata-koinophelous-kharaktera). Then select “Login to the Service” and “Login to the System” by entering the TAXISnet passwords or the passwords of certified OAED users.

They can also submit an electronic application on the OAED website www.oaed.gr, using the relevant field for registering electronic applications.

