Εισβολή στην Ουκρανία: Δυο ξένα πλοία χτύπησαν οι Ρώσοι κοντά στο λιμάνι Πιβντένι της Μαύρης Θάλασσας

2 more merchant ships hit by Russian attacks in Black Sea.

Japanese bulk carrier MV Namura Queen hit by a rocket at anchor off Yuzhne.

Moldovan chemical tanker MV Millennial Spirit hit and set on fire 12 miles to the southhttps://t.co/fazJtNvJk6

